AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $120.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.92 million to $122.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $507.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $560.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $573.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE AMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $526,143.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,030.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,156 shares of company stock worth $5,079,641 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.