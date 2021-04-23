ATB Capital Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$55.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.20.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.18. 285,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,381. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.02. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

