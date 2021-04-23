ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLLF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ATCO stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. ATCO has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

