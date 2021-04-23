Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $39.08. 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 324,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.