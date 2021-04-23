Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ATTO opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

