Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,813. The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

