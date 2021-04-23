Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,799. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $540.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.