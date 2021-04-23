Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.34 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

