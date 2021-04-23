AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $248,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 497,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

