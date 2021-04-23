AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

NYSE T opened at $31.36 on Friday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

