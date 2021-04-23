Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Achieves $13.18 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $13.18 million and $83,349.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

