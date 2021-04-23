August J. Troendle Sells 17,623 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

