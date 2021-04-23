Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471,863. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

