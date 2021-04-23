AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVB. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $192.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

