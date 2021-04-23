Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Avast alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.