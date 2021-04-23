Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $21.14. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.