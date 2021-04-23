Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $81.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

