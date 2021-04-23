Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Axe has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $103,587.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.74 or 0.01218575 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.