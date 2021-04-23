Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $143.62 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00014563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $314.57 million and approximately $143.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

