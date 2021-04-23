B. Riley Boosts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $75.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

KLIC opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

