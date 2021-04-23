B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

