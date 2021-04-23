Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

BANC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.