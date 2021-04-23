BancFirst Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BANF opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock worth $9,771,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

