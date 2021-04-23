Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 1,584 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

