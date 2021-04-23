Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 173 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.