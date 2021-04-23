Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

