Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

