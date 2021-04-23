Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

