Bangor Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $24.05 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

