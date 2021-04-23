Bank of America Upgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

