Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 47,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,159. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

