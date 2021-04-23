BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of BFIN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.