BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

BKU opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

