Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $187.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

CB opened at $166.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

