Barclays Initiates Coverage on Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

