Barclays Lowers EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) to Equal Weight

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. EVN has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

