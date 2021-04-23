Barclays Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $340.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $245.11 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

