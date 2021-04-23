Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Sika has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.66.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

