Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

