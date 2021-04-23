Barrington Research Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $91.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

