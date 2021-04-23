Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $22.06.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

