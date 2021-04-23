Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

