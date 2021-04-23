Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 457 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 6,116.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 34.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

