Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

