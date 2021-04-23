BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Shares of BayCom stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

