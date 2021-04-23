Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Several research firms have commented on BTE. Eight Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.28.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.