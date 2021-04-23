Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €630.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

