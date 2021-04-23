Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €86.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €111.20 ($130.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.06. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.22.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

