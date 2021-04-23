Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.