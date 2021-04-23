Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of The PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.12 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

